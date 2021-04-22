Posted on by

Springtime in Ohio continues …

Tanya Day photo


Top photos by Sandy Phillips; bottom photos by Ashley St. Clair

Amber Gibson Hicks photo


Barb Bowman photo


Chuck Stuckert photo


Jessica Moore photo


Kathy Starkey photo


Kay Stegall photo


Kelly Truman photo


Ken Driscoll photo


Melanie Layne Wymer photos


Scott Hickman photo


Tammy Halloran photo


Sherry Hamblen Lisle photo


There was a world of difference weather-wise in Clinton County as it turned from a beautiful Sunday and Monday into an overcast, cool — and snowy — Tuesday into Wednesday and Thursday.

These photos are all from News Journal readers via our Facebook page, including the two sets of before-and-after-snowfall photos.

