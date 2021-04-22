Ohio initial jobless claims falling

Ohioans filed 22,098 initial jobless claims last week, according to statistics Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Of those initial claims, about 950 have been flagged for potential fraud.

The week before, 23,117 initial unemployment claims were reported, of which about 1,200 have been flagged for potential fraud.

And just a month ago, Ohio reported 69,368 initial unemployment claims, of which about 7,400 were flagged for potential fraud.

Anyone who suspects their identity was compromised and used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim is urged to report it to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) immediately by visiting unemployment.ohio.gov, clicking on “Report Identity Theft,” and following the instructions.

As an alternative, individuals also may call (833) 658-0394.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 57 weeks — 3,242,861 — was more than the combined total of those filed from 2013-2019.

Ohioans filed 250,388 continued jobless claims last week, which was 525,914 fewer than – or about 32% of – the peak last year. That includes both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended benefits.

