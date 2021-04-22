Wilmington High School eSports wrapping up season

WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School eSports participants are wrapping up their first season of league play against schools from across Ohio.

The term “eSports” is short for electronic sports. Electronic sports are competitive electronic games of strategy that can be played individually or as a team, according to the Ohio eSports website.

There’s eSports scholarship money available at over 10 universities in Ohio, the website states.

High school eSports provide benefits such as providing an outlet for students to compete who aren’t interested in traditional sports, and preparing students for an increasingly digital world around them.

WHS Tech Club members compete in Ohio eSports in the following titles: Rocket League, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, said coach Steve Reed. Reed is a library media specialist at Wilmington High School.

Students Noah Geggie and Braydon Conley are the WHS’ Rocket League captains. Student Ian Frary is the Tech Club president as well as the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate captain. And student Phillip Fulton is a Tech Club officer.

From left in the bottom row are Braydon Conley, Noah Geggie, Kyle Julifs and Ian Dalton; and from left in the top row are WHS eSports coach Steve Reed, Gavin Sheets, Kenton Adkins, Steven Collins, Phillip Fulton, Ian Frary, Dirk Rhinehart, Nathan Jones, Colin Frary and coach Josh Roberts. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_esports_c.jpg From left in the bottom row are Braydon Conley, Noah Geggie, Kyle Julifs and Ian Dalton; and from left in the top row are WHS eSports coach Steve Reed, Gavin Sheets, Kenton Adkins, Steven Collins, Phillip Fulton, Ian Frary, Dirk Rhinehart, Nathan Jones, Colin Frary and coach Josh Roberts. Submitted photo