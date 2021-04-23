Spring into Clinton County Farmers Market starting May 15

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Farmers Market is pleased to announce its 22nd Summer Market season.

The Market will open on Saturday, May 15 and run every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon through Oct. 16. All vendors will be located on Mulberry Street (between Locust and Main streets) for “walk-in” customers to shop at the vendors’ booths.

In 2020 in response to the COVID-19 crisis, Ohio Farmers Markets were designated as “essential businesses” since they provide communities across the state with access to fresh food. The Clinton County Farmers Market was required to make changes in order to ensure the safety of our customers and vendors during the initial COVID-19 crisis.

One such change was that the market would not be able to offer live music, special kids’ events, food demonstrations and sampling, or special recognition days or programs.

Now in 2021, the Clinton County Farmers Market will continue to follow recommendations regarding social distancing and the wearing of face mask/covering, and it will offer a handwashing station for customers.

The Market is committed to providing the safest possible environment for our customers. All vendors, staff and volunteers will be required to wear face coverings, with social distancing and frequent hand hygiene.

All customers are asked to follow these same basic recommendations when coming to the market. Face covering is strongly encouraged. It is asked that all customers observe social distancing as much as possible while at any of the vendors’ booths and in the immediate area around the walk-in area of the market.

Market Manager Sally Buchanan recognizes that “there is a social aspect to the market; it’s always had the atmosphere of a gathering place for friends and neighbors.

“Even though restrictions remain in place, the Market is excited to begin bringing back certain activities such as live music, special recognition days, and some of the Market’s past favorite programming such as Kids’ Club,” she said.

Please follow the Market on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ClintonCountyFarmersMarket .

The market is always interested in new vendors joining the market. For those interested or those with questions regarding the Market, contact Sally Buchanan, Market Manager, at sally@clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com .

