John Grehl is new top cop in Sabina

SABINA — The village has a new police chief after the previous one left after two months on the job.

Sabina Police Lt. John Grehl, who was acting chief after Keynon Young retired and before Daniel Hect was hired, has been promoted to chief of police. Hect’s last day was April 15.

Both Sabina Mayor James L. Mongold and Hect attribute the parting to each having a vision for the police department different from the other’s.

The mayor spoke about the moves in an email to the News Journal.

“As Mayor of the Village of Sabina, I must make hard choices. By request and mutual agreement, Mr. Hect has resigned his position as Sabina Police Chief after discussion of several issues.

“Sometimes the visions of two individuals differ to just an extent that it becomes irreconcilable. I, and I believe he, both wanted what is best for the Village and having a Mayor and Chief that are at odds was not a good situation,” stated Mongold.

He said Hect did open new possibilities while he was the Sabina chief, adding that some new strategies will be put into play as a result.

“Now, we are going to look forward to combining some of those ideas with existing practices to give the Village a good balance,” the mayor wrote.

Mongold said he promoted Grehl to police chief, effective April 18, following a long discussion between the two as to their goals and expectations, “and an understanding that we share the same vision for the police department.”

On Friday, Hect said Grehl is very capable, and he is “very happy for John.”

“The mayor and I had differences of opinion on the professional development of the department, the professionalism of the department. And there was tension there,” said Hect.

Leaving the position was not a hard decision, he said, because “we [the mayor and he] weren’t on the same page.”

“It was more about coming in and taking the department that needed new direction and implementing a progressive policing strategy. It was just too progressive for the community that we’re serving,” Hect concluded.

In February 2020, then-Sabina Police Sgt. John Grehl, left, was lauded by then-chief Keynon Young, right, for providing much appreciated backup on a call from a shooting that occurred on the opposite corner of the county.