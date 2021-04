WILMINGTON — Wilmington police continue an investigation of a fatal shooting Saturday.

Caleb King, 21, died from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, a city spokesperson told the News Journal.

The suspect is not yet in custody.

No other information has been released regarding the suspect or the victim, nor further information about the incident including when and where it occurred.

