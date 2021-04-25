BREAKING NEWS: Police seek 14-year-old regarding fatal shooting Saturday

WILMINGTON — The investigation of Saturday’s fatal shooting continues, Wilmington police said Sunday.

On Saturday police responded to a call at 1637 Darbyshire Drive regarding a male who was the victim of a gunshot wound, police told the News Journal late afternoon Sunday.

Caleb King, 20, died at Clinton Memorial Hospital from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, police reported.

The Wilmington Police Department has identified Yevin Medley, age 14, of Wilmington, as a suspect. His whereabouts are unknown after an extensive search Saturday and today.

“The number one priority is the safe apprehension of Medley, and we are collaborating with agencies statewide to do so,” said Police Chief Ron Cravens.

In addition to the WPD naming the 14-year-old suspect, the News Journal is naming the boy due to the seriousness of the incident.

King and Medley knew each other, police said.

The firearm has not been recovered.

WPD did not release any specifics of the shooting, including if it was possibly accidental or intentional.

Anyone with information on Yevin Medley’s whereabouts or with information on this case is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 937-382-TIPS.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Yevin Medley is asked to contact WPD.