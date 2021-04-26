Wilmington City Schools’ statement: Additional staff on hand Monday regarding Saturday’s incident in city

WILMINGTON — Regarding the fatal shooting Saturday in Wilmington, Wilmington City Schools sent out a communications Sunday evening which read in part: “The 14 year old suspect in connection with the incident is a Wilmington Middle School student. The investigation indicates that this incident is unrelated to school and law enforcement indicates that there is no pending threat to our schools.

“Wilmington City Schools will be in session on Monday, April 26. To assist staff and students the Wilmington City School District’s Counseling Team and Administration will be on hand at our schools throughout the day.

“The Wilmington Police Department will have additional staff at WMS and WHS Monday. They will also increase the outside patrolling of our buildings. Additional district staff will be present in all buildings tomorrow as well to support staff and students.

“We appreciate the partnership with our local law enforcement and our community in coming together in these times of crisis. Our thoughts go out to the victim’s family and everyone impacted by this tragic event.

“We encourage anyone that has information that will assist the Wilmington Police Department with the ongoing investigation and please call 937-382-TIPS.”

