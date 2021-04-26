BREAKING NEWS: Juvenile facing felony felonious assault, reckless homicide charges

WILMINGTON — A juvenile faces charges of alleged felonious assault (felony 2) and reckless homicide (felony 3) after Saturday’s deadly shooting, the City of Wilmington announced Monday morning.

The Wilmington Police Department identified Yevin Medley, age 14, as the suspect. He remains at-large after an extensive search that began Saturday.

The investigation is continuing.

On Saturday at 4:37 p.m. police responded to a call in the 400 block of Darbyshire Drive regarding a male who was the victim of a gunshot wound, police told the News Journal late afternoon Sunday.

Caleb King, 20, died at Clinton Memorial Hospital from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, police reported.

“The number one priority is the safe apprehension of Medley, and we are collaborating with agencies statewide to do so,” said Police Chief Ron Cravens.

In addition to the WPD naming the 14-year-old suspect, the News Journal is naming the boy due to the severity of the incident.

King and Medley knew each other, police said.

The firearm has not been recovered.

Anyone with information on Yevin Medley’s whereabouts or with information on this case is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 937-382-TIPS.

Schools respond

Wilmington City Schools sent out a communications Sunday evening which read in part: “The 14 year old suspect in connection with the incident is a Wilmington Middle School student. The investigation indicates that this incident is unrelated to school and law enforcement indicates that there is no pending threat to our schools.

“Wilmington City Schools will be in session on Monday, April 26th. To assist staff and students the Wilmington City School District’s Counseling Team and Administration will be on hand at our schools throughout the day.

“The Wilmington Police Department will have additional staff at WMS and WHS Monday. They will also increase the outside patrolling of our buildings. Additional district staff will be present in all buildings tomorrow as well to support staff and students.

“We appreciate the partnership with our local law enforcement and our community in coming together in these times of crisis. Our thoughts go out to the victim’s family and everyone impacted by this tragic event.

“We encourage anyone that has information that will assist the Wilmington Police Department with the ongoing investigation and please call 937-382-TIPS.”

Medley https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_medley-2.jpeg Medley https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Court-scales-of-justice-1.jpg