East Clinton Middle School principal concerned about students vaping

SABINA — The East Clinton Middle School principal told the school board she had something of a show-and-tell for them when she held up a clear sandwich bag containing a few of the vaping items she’s seized at her building.

“Don’t kid yourself. We have kids who are addicted already at this age. And it’s very frightful to me. Very frightful,” said Principal Robbin Luck.

In her view, vaping is part of these adolescents’ self-medicating, with having to deal with the pandemic and perhaps things at home, in addition to all the other things this age group typically has going on in their middle school years.

She’s had conversations with students about vaping being addictive — vaping cartridges contain nicotine — and how to get help.

Moreover during the third week of April, Talbert House staff gave separate presentations about vaping and its effects to all three grades at the middle school in Lees Creek, which of course are the sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

Luck advised the board of education members that it’s not a high percentage of the students who are vaping, but it is “very, very concerning” to her, especially as a middle school principal.

“I’m highly agitated at the companies that are purposely advertising [vaping products] for our teenagers,” said Luck.

On a positive note, the middle school principal reported the building had its first-ever 100 percent by a student in social studies on a particular assessment test.

Sabina Elementary Principal Matthew Willian said “Right to Read Week” in May will celebrate reading, and the aim is to “really excite our students to read throughout the summer” and build some momentum heading into next fall in terms of addressing the learning loss that took place during this pandemic-impacted school year.

Guest readers for “Right to Read Week” will include East Clinton High School seniors and juniors, plus individuals from the community.

Due to COVID, “Right to Read Week” will have a kickoff video rather than a kickoff celebration assembly.

Willian said they are finding ways to be COVID-compliant for a fun last day of school.

“We really want to celebrate; we made it through this tough year,” he said, adding there have been some definite struggles.

Residents in the district can expect to see yard signs popping up in the lawns of some Sabina Elementary students’ families. The signs will be in conjunction with either the Awesome Achievers Astros Award or a new Sabina Star Award, which has a focus on the child’s exemplary character.

Speaking of awards, the district has started a Champions Take Flight Award for its employees. Bus driver Beverly Bentley was selected by her colleagues to be the first recipient.

She was hired in September 1968 to drive an East Clinton school bus.

“I think there are a lot of people out there that when you think of an Astro, when you think of what an Astro Family is, probably Bev Bentley comes to mind for a lot of people. She’s been around for quite a while,” said East Clinton Superintendent Eric Magee.

The school board approved a summer meals program beginning May 19 and running through Sept. 1. Frozen breakfast and lunch items along with fruit, vegetables, and milk for five days will be prepared for a one-day pickup.

In personnel action, EC Middle School math teacher Brian Carey was awarded a two-year contract to be the Astros athletic director, as well as to work as assistant principal at the high and middle schools.

Current New Vienna Elementary Principal Jason Jones was awarded a two-year contract to become the district’s new director of instruction, succeeding Terri Barton who is retiring.

Keirstin Feinauer was employed to be a speech pathologist. She will be full-time in order to cover the case counts in the district, said the superintendent.

