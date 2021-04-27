Fur and Feather 4-H holds meeting

Clinton County Fur and Feather 4-H club met April 14 at 7 p.m. in the Expo Building. Emily Goodwin called the meeting to order. Hannah Perry read the minutes from the last meeting. Claire Paul led the Pledge of Allegiance and Daniel Hinkle led the 4-H pledge.

Gage Brandenburg and Katie Hinkle gave health reports and Leah Perry gave a safety report.

Adviser Michael Cook gave 4-H committee updates andAdviser Kevin Bogan gave SFB updates and dates for breeding doe and litter.

Adviser Bella Cook gave Cloverbud updates and activities.

The club had various demonstrations: Michael Cook demonstrated showmanship for club members, Zach Vaughn demonstrated his Holland lop and Hunter Vaughn demonstrated his Dwarf Hotot.

The next meeting is Thursday, April 29 at 7 p.m.in the expo building.