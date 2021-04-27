Clinton County Sheriff’s reports: Drivers with drugs; assault; thefts

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• A 25-year-old Sidney male was charged with alleged drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession after a traffic stop at 1:48 a.m. on April 20. The vehicle was stopped for a marked lanes violation. During the stop, suspected narcotics and a firearm was located.

• A 20-year-old Sabina female was charged with alleged marijuana possession after conducting a traffic stop at 5:22 a.m. on April 18 on U.S. 22 East in Wilmington/Union Township. According to the report, the vehicle was traveling at high rates of speed and had no visible plates. A bag with powder and a glass smoking pipe were found in the vehicle.

• At 12:59 a.m. on April 20, deputies stopped a vehicle around Airborne Road and Oak Drive in Wilmington/Union Township for littering. Upon stopping the vehicle, deputies located suspected narcotics — a bag with crystal substance and a bag of powder. A 27-year-old Ridgeville male and a 29-year-old Lynchburg female were listed as suspects.

• At 1 p.m. on April 24, deputies received a report of an assault taking place at a residence on State Route 72 North in Sabina/Wilson Township. A 47-year-old male resident was the victim and had apparent minor injuries. The victim’s girlfriend was indicated as the suspect, according to the report.

• A 33-year-old Cuba male was charged with alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after deputies received a report of a person refusing to return a vehicle he borrowed at 11:49 a.m. on April 14.

• At 6:28 a.m. on April 25, deputies responded to a church on Jonesboro Road in Midland/Jefferson Township in reference to a male subject causing a disturbance. Suspected drugs — a white unknown crystal substance — were located on the male subject.

• At 1:04 p.m. on April 17, a business on U.S. 22 East reported “several thousand dollars worth of tools” were stolen overnight when someone entered an unlocked window.

• At 10 p.m. on April 17, deputies responded to a dirt bike being abandoned on the side of the road. Deputies were able to locate the owner — a Wilmington man — who advised they didn’t know it was stolen. The victim later discovered another one was stolen from his residence at State Route 73 in Chester Township.

• At 12:37 a.m. on April 18, deputies found suspected drugs and paraphernalia at a Rapid Ford Road residence in New Vienna. The report lists a “bag of unknown pick pills” as an item found. A 26-year-old male resident was listed as a suspect.

• The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received two reports involving identity fraud. They took place between April 7 and 19.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

