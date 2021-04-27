More municipal court sentences handed down

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between April 19, 2021 and April 23, 2021:

• Jamie Payton, 27, of Jeffersonville, O.V.I., sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Payton must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated.

• Maria Campisi, 30, of Loveland, reckless driving, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Campisi must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Skylar Tomlinson, 29, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, going 69 in a 55 mph speed zone, disorderly conduct, fined $380, assessed $270 court costs.

• Jeremy Purdom, 39, of New Vienna, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I.-suspension charge.

• Carlena Ellis, 25, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, assessed $135 court costs.

• Amy Campbell, 42, of Clarksville, drug paraphernalia, assessed $135 court costs. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Jessica Williams, 31, of Wilmington, wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Sara Musser, 36, of Lynchburg, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• Gregory Poole, 25, of Sidney, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, fined $200, assessed $270 court costs. The cases were waived by Poole.

• Ashton Batey, 24, of going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Batey.

• Jeremy Guerrero, 20, of Laurel, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Guerrero.

• Randall Frederick, 58, of Washington Court House, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Frederick.

• Tyrone Guinn, 38, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct. Sentencing has been stayed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_gavel-pic-1-1-3.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574