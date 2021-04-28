Alkermes launches website about alcohol dependence

Myrelationshipwithalcohol.com — a new website sponsored by Alkermes Inc. — went live this week to offer education about alcohol dependence.

Alcohol dependence is a treatable disease, but the belief that it is a moral or personal failing may prevent individuals from seeking help, stated an Alkermes press release. This new resource launches at a time when a growing number of people may be re-evaluating their drinking patterns.

“As one of the few companies working in this disease area, we felt compelled to develop a resource to help people better understand alcohol dependence,” said Blair Jackson, executive vice president, chief operating officer of Alkermes.

“Alcohol dependence is a medical condition affecting millions of Americans. Despite its prevalence, understanding of the disease itself and awareness of approved treatment options that exist remain low. Our aim is to provide people who may be living with the disease, or those who are caring for people living with it, with information to help empower them to speak with a healthcare provider,” Jackson added.

Myrelationshipwithalcohol.com offers educational information about alcohol dependence, an interactive questionnaire developed by the National Institutes of Health designed to assess personal drinking patterns, and a discussion guide to help start a conversation with healthcare providers about the disease and treatment options.

The website also features personal stories of individuals sharing insights on how their relationship with alcohol needed to change, and their ongoing recovery journeys, after being diagnosed with alcohol dependence by a healthcare provider.

Alkermes believes that highlighting these personal experiences provides an important opportunity to help destigmatize the disease.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes has a manufacturing facility in Wilmington.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_alkermes.logo_p.jpg