Woman who injured WPD officer given prison time

WILMINGTON — A local woman who injured a police officer while trying to flee will serve prison time.

Zoe Scanlon, 23, was sentenced to four years in prison for felonious assault (felony 1) and nine months for resisting arrest (felony 4) — to serve concurrently — on Monday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court. Credit was given for 168 days served already.

Last month, Scanlon pled guilty to the charges, which stem from an incident in November that resulted in Wilmington Police Officer Morgan Wages while conducting a traffic stop for an unsafe vehicle violation on West Locust Street.

According to an affidavit, Scanlon allegedly gave false information about her identity to an officer. However, the officer reportedly recognized her and questioned her, after which she admitted her identity.

It was discovered that Scanlon had an active warrant for her arrest on a probation violation from a summer 2020 conviction for having an unauthorized concealed firearm.

According to the affidavit, after the officer informed Scanlon that she was under arrest and started to place handcuffs on her, she reportedly was still sitting in the driver’s seat and “quickly started the vehicle.”

Scanlon was allegedly attempting to flee, and the officer, at the driver side door with it open, was concerned the driver would hit nearby pedestrians. The officer “decided to intervene by grabbing the steering column or gearshift to prevent an accident with pedestrians,” according to the affidavit.

Scanlon drove the vehicle into the Domino’s Pizza building, causing damage and injuring Wages, whose head struck the building.

Scanlon then placed the vehicle into reverse to flee the scene while Wages was lying on the ground next to the vehicle, the affidavit states. Scanlon was eventually apprehended.

Officer Wages was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital by Officer Patrick Black in his patrol vehicle.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

