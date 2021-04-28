CCHD sets COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinics for next week; priority given to those who schedule in advance

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District (CCHD) is hosting walk-in clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations (Pfizer brand) on the campus of Southern State Community College North Campus in Wilmington the week of May 3.

Priority will be given to those who register in advance, at https://bookclintoncovidvax.timetap.com/#/ .

The clinics will be:

• Monday, May 3 — 2-4 p.m. (2nd dose clinic)

• Tuesday, May 4 — 8:30-10 a.m. (2nd dose clinic)

• Wednesday, May 5 — 2-4 p.m. (1st dose clinic)

We will continue to accommodate those Clinton Countians who are not comfortable with online scheduling technology. Please call our office to schedule at 937-382-3829 and follow the message prompts to extension 114. Leave a message and a representative from our office will call you back to schedule.

The CCHD is providing only the Pfizer brand, a two-dose vaccine series given about three weeks apart and approved for those age 16 and up. There is no need to schedule for second doses. The appointment time will be the same as the time your first dose was scheduled.

SSCC is at 1850 Davids Drive in Wilmington, between the Wilmington National Weather Service office to the east and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office to the west.

Mass vaxx still paused

The Wilmington Air Park Regional Mass Vaccination Site remains paused. It is uncertain when future appointments will be available.

Other providers

To find other Clinton County and Ohio vaccine provider availability, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ .

Children’s immunizations

CCHD has resumed our children’s immunization program on a limited basis, available by appointment only by calling 937-382-7221, ext. 125; no walk-ins appointments are available.

Please visit https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict for more information and follow the CCHD on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

