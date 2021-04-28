Local Briefs: Clinton Animal Care Center 10-year celebration; Clinton-Massie hosts mock crash Monday

Celebrate with Clinton Animal Care Center

Clinton Animal Care Center is holding an open house and client appreciation event for its 10-year anniversary 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1 at 960 W. Locust St. in Wilmington.

See the updated facility and enjoy food, music, Kona Ice, photo booth, raffle prizes and more.

Mock crash planned at CM

Clinton-Massie Local Schools wants residents near its Lebanon Road campus to be aware of a mock crash event scheduled to occur about 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 3. Accordingly, there will be first responders and emergency vehicles arriving at the school grounds, but residents need not be alarmed.

The mock crash is being held prior to the Clinton-Massie prom as a way to remind teenage drivers to drive safely.

Law Library sets meeting

Clinton County Law Library Resources quarterly board meeting is at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 in the Law Library, 3rd Floor, Clinton County Courthouse, 46 S. South St. in Wilmington.