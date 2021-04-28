BHV Legacy Foundation awards scholarships to 5 seniors

The BHV Legacy Foundation proudly announces its Clinton County scholarship recipients for 2021:

• Marci Ellis, East Clinton High School

• Peyton Hibbard, Wilmington High School

• Sara Hodge, Laurel Oaks Career Campus

• Natalie Lay, Clinton-Massie High School

• Ashleigh Osborn, Blanchester High School

We would like to thank these hard-working teens for their winning submissions, and we are proud to award each of them $1,000 towards their continuing education.

The recipients were required to have a GPA of 3.0 or higher and answer in essay form either: 1. What is your dream job? Why? What are you doing now to achieve this?; or 2. Who you are is closely tied to where you’ve been and who you’ve known. Who is your biggest influence, why? What legacy do you want to leave behind for others to follow?

The BHV Legacy Foundation was founded in 2018 with a mission to make a difference in the lives of others through scholarships and philanthropy projects. To date, the foundation has distributed $11,000 in local scholarship funds.

For more information, visit www.bhvlegacyfoundation.weebly.com .

Ellis https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Marci-Ellis-East-Clinton-.jpg Ellis Lay https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Natalie-Lay-Clinton-Massie-.jpeg Lay Hibbard https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Peyton-Hibbard-Wilmington-.jpg Hibbard Osborn https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Ashleigh-Osborn.jpg Osborn Hodge https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_Sara-Hodge-Laurel-Oaks-.jpg Hodge