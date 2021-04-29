Throwback Thursday: Sitting for a portrait

These are some highlights from the News Journal on April 29, 1967:

National headlines

• ‘Further Escalation Foreseen by Critics; Westmoreland Fails to Stop Opposition’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — Critics dourly predicted today further escalation of the Vietnam fighting while supporters foresaw a stiffening of homefront resolve as the result of Gen. William C. Westmoreland’s Washington rounds. .. The U.S. commander in Vietnam won high praise from both opponents and supporters of President Johnson’s policies for his direction of the military effort against the communists. But it is apparent Westmoreland had failed to turn the tide of crackling congressional criticism directed at Johnson’s intensification of the war and at his action in bringing the general home to report at a crucial time in the battle for public opinion.”

• ‘Cassius Clay Is Stripped of His Title’’

“HOUSTON, Tex. (AP) — Cassius Clay’s lawyers readied fresh tactics in their intricate offensive to save him from jail and a stiff fine for refusing to heed his draft call. He says that he is a Black Muslim minister by vocation and a boxer by avocation and that war contradicts the teachings of his faith.”

Locally

• The Junior Club was preparing for a recital for the adult Music Club of Wilmington. Pictured were juniors Charlene Miars, Yvonne Gauche, David Heusel, Maribeth Hilberg, Jennifer Johnson, Maretta Ault, Colleen Smith, Mindy Meek, Kent Vandervort, Elizabeth Schutt, Debbie Allen, Nancy Middleton, Lynn Curtis, Carla Deck, Sandi Bush, David Vandervort, Gwen Bogan and Barbara Price.

• Clinton County dairy herds were named as 1966 COBA Superior Production Award winners, according to county ag agent Edward Fladt. Honored were Glenn Bernard, Lawrence Dean and B.R. Crouse, Richard Haines and Howard Bickle.

• The Wilmington High School baseball team downed Hillsboro 9-1 as Bob Pierson fired a two-hitter for the ‘Cane and Karl Rosenberg tallied four hits. Clinton-Massie won its eighth game in eight tries, with a comeback 4-3 victory over Waynesville led by the hitting and pitching of Larry Redfern and hitting of Mike Cleaver, Jim Davis and Roger Roberts.

• The Wilmington Quakers baseball team suffered its 12th loss in 12 games despite being within one out of a win and five shutout innings in relief by Jay Laycock of near Sabina. However, the Quakers won their next game, 6-4 over Bluffton, led by pitcher Larry Everett and the offense of Al Kapustar, Bill Arehart, Dave Jones and Charles Palmer.

• Clinton-Massie’s Bob Williams scored three first-place finishes in a triangular track meet at Mason — in the 100-yard dash, the 220, and the 880 relay (with Kent Ames, Dave Holland and Denny Williams).

This undated photo includes, from left, Mary Edward, Henry Douglas, Chas Persinger and Ruth Farquhar. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.