Virtual Economic Network Alliance upcoming: Hear from local leaders on Recognizing Economic Development in Our Community

Economic Development is about creating jobs, advancing career development opportunities, and improving the quality of life in our community.

The May Virtual Economic Network Alliance goes virtual via Zoom at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 6. Hear from people and programs who make Clinton County a strong and vital place to work, live and play:

• City of Wilmington — Mayor John Stanforth

• Clinton County — Commissioner Mike McCarty

• Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau — Susan Valentine-Scott

• Clinton County Port Authority — Jennifer Klus Ekey

• Clinton County Regional Planning Commission — Taylor Stuckert

• Community Improvement Corporation of Wilmington — Jeff Linkous

• Main Street Wilmington — Darcy Reynolds

• Ohio SBDC at Miami Regionals — James Buckner

• Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce — Dessie Rogers

All are welcome to attend, but registration is required for the virtual meeting at https://bit.ly/32XIDqI .

You will receive your meeting access details upon registration.

The Economic Network Alliance is a joint initiative of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission.

For more information, please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 937-728-7075 or info@wccchamber.com.

Leaders on ‘Recognizing Economic Development in Our Community’