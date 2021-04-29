Clinton-Massie Great Oaks FFA plans to show its spirit

Clinton-Massie Great Oaks FFA will be hosting FFA Spirit Week May 10-15. The week will be jam-packed with fun and exciting things for the whole family to enjoy.

As well as dress-up days for every day of the week, there will be a rebate night at Fiesta Veracruz on Tuesday, May 11 — be sure to have a flyer or a photo of one for dinner that night so our FFA Chapter can get a percentage of your bill.

On Friday, May 14, students will have the opportunity to drive their tractors to school, so please be careful when driving around the high school.

Then to finish the week on Saturday, May 15, we will be having a flower sale 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (while supplies last) and a petting zoo 9-1 p.m. The plants were all grown by the students in our brand new greenhouse.

These two events will be held at Clinton-Massie High School at the Greenhouse behind the bus garage.

Please be sure to bring the family to enjoy the activities, and thank you in advance for your support of the Clinton-Massie Great Oaks FFA Chapter.

The Clinton-Massie Great Oaks FFA officers. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_FFACM.jpg The Clinton-Massie Great Oaks FFA officers. Submitted photo