ODJFS: Claims flagged for fraud dwindling

Of the 21,447 initial jobless claims reported this week, about 900 have been flagged for potential fraud, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

ODJFS has enhanced its identity verification and fraud detection methods to intercept fraud attempts, resulting in a significant drop in the number of initial claims being filed, the department stated in a Thursday news release.

ODJFS has been providing the number of fraud flags and to illustrate the main reason behind the rise of initial jobless claims in early February. Since the initial claims are returning to a normal level, ODJFS will no longer provide the numbers of fraud flags as part of the weekly initial jobs report.

Ohioans filed 242,365 continued jobless claims last week, which was 533,937 fewer than – or about 31% of – the peak last year. That includes both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended benefits.