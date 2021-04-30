OH*Zone Virtual Career Fair set for Thursday

WILMINGTON — Register for the Clinton, Fayette, Highland and Adams Counties OH*Zone Virtual Career Fair, where virtual conversations lead to real opportunities.

The fair will be held noon-3 p.m. Thursday, May 6.

“The goal of any job fair is to connect job-seekers to an area’s leading employers,” said Jennifer Klus Ekey, Economic Development Director with the Clinton County Port Authority. “This event has the added benefit of flexibility, with individuals able to participate from any location, and the online platform is easy to use for even the least technically-minded person.”

The entirely virtual, online event will feature over 20 companies seeking to fill over 500 in-person and remote positions in STEM and non-STEM career fields at varying experience levels. Participating employers include DealerTrack, YUSA Corporation, Connection, Amazon, New Sabina Industries, and many more.

The virtual career fair is FREE for job-seekers to attend. Individuals are encouraged to register for the event early to upload their resumes and explore the companies which are hiring.

To register, visit www.soche.org/vcf-jobseeker-faq .

The OH*Zone fair is sponsored by JobsOhio, the Dayton Development Coalition, the Southwestern Council for Higher Education, Clinton, Fayette, Highland, and Adams Counties’ economic development agencies, and Ohio Means Jobs organizations.

About the Clinton County Port Authority

The Clinton County Port Authority is a special purpose government formed to operate transportation infrastructure and lead economic development efforts.

Designated by the County, City and the CIC as the lead Economic Development agency for the County, it coordinates with the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio to attract jobs to the area.

It owns and operates the Wilmington Air Park, an integrated aviation and logistics business park located on 1,900 acres with nearly three million square feet of industrial, office and hangar space, which was recently named the Best Airport in Ohio.

The Port Authority was recognized as one of Ohio’s Best Workplaces in 2020.

Learn more at www.ChooseClintonCountyOH.org.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_CCPA-LOGO-Final_4C-1.jpg