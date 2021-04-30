Grant for Law Library saves county money

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Law Library was recently awarded a grant which will save the county money.

Clinton County Law Librarian Martha Worstine wrote a grant for technology improvements offered by the statewide Consortium of County Law LibraryResource Boards (CCLLRB) in Columbus to all 88 county law libraries.

The grant request was for a new photocopier for this law library to replace one which is eight years old.

The local Clinton County Law Library Resources Board members — Lauren Raizk, Brian Shidaker, Brett Rudduck, John Porter and Mary Ann Foland — voted and approved the proposed grant and it was submitted in February. The Law Library received notice April 19 that it had been awarded $3,202 for the specific purchase of a new photocopier.

To accept this grant money and agree to all the stipulations as set forth in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), it had to be approved and signed by the Clinton County Board of Commissioners President Mike McCarty, Clinton County Prosecutor Andrew McCoy, the law librarian, and the Consortium of County Law Library Resource Boards Executive Director, Jennifer Jones.

Upon the CCLLRB’s receipt of the signed MOU, the money will be sent to the Law Library in May so that it may proceed with its purchase of the new photocopier listed in the submitted quote.

By receiving this grant, it is a cost saving purchase by having a new photocopier for a savings of $3,202 of the Law Library’s operating budget plus the maintenance contract currently in effect covering the old photocopier will be replaced and reduced over $100 per quarter which saves another $400. per year.