COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Upcoming local in-person public events are listed below. We recommend you check with each individual event/organization for updates on changes, cancellations or postponements, and for information on safety requirements (masks, social distancing, etc.) for any events you plan to attend.

Thursday, May 6

• Annual National Day of Prayer event beginning at noon Thursday, May 6 featuring speakers and music outside at the East Entrance of the Clinton County Courthouse.

• Booklovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held 7 p.m. Thursday at Fellowship Hall of Grace United Methodist Church, discussing “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at 937-783-3585 to get a copy of the book. New members are welcome. For more information, contact the Blanchester Public Library.

ˆ

Saturday, May 8

• Wilmington Garden Club plants sale 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 8 at the Clinton County History Center, 149 E. Locust St., Wilmington. All plants are $2 each (cash only, please). The event also includes local artists and vendors.

ˆ

Monday, May 10

• Wilmington Peace Officers Memorial Service held annually is at 1 p.m. Monday, May 10 at Sugar Grove Cemetery. Gather at the grave of Ptl. Emery McCreight, located directly east of the bridge between the original section and the new section of the cemetery. Marshal John Van Doren and five other WPD members who died while actively serving will also be remembered. Please follow all COVID-19-related guidelines.

ˆ

Wednesday, May 12

• Wilmington community blood drive is returning to its traditional monthly location at CMH Regional Health System, 610 W. Main St. Wednesday, May 12 noon-6:30 p.m. in the upstairs conference rooms next to the cafeteria. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

ˆ

Thursday, May 13

• Clinton County 2040 — a long-range comprehensive planning process — in-person workshops: Thursday, May 13 at the Denver Park shelters in Wilmington from 3:30-5 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m.

ˆ

Saturday, May 15

• Clinton County Master Gardeners springtime plants sale 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at the Sheep Barn at the fairground. Available for purchase on-site will be annuals, perennials and vegetable plants.

• Clinton County Farmers Market for 2021 debuts Saturday, May 15 and every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon through Oct. 16 on Mulberry Street (between Locust and Main streets). Event will continue to follow recommendations regarding social distancing and wearing of face mask, with a handwashing station. https://www.facebook.com/ClintonCountyFarmersMarket

ˆ

Thursday, May 20

• Clinton County 2040 long-range comprehensive planning process in-person workshop 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at the Cowan Lake shelters.

ˆ

Monday, May 31

• Memorial Day Parade and Service Monday, May 31. Parade departs American Legion Post 49 around 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, proceeding to Sugar Grove Cemetery for the annual memorial service. Anyone who wishes to be involved in the parade should contact Post Commander Jim Cook at 937-218-2036.