CMH blood drive set for May 12

WILMINGTON – The monthly Wilmington community blood drive is returning to its traditional location at CMH Regional Health System, 610 W. Main St. “Be the GOAT” by donating at CMH Wednesday, May 12 from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the upstairs conference rooms next to the cafeteria.

Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the first of three “Blood Donors are the GOAT – Greatest of All Time” t-shirts. Donors can collect all three by donating three times during the May 3 through Oct. 30 campaign.

The top goal for the GOAT campaign is to prevent a summer blood shortage. There is no deferral or delay in donating blood after receiving any COVID-19 vaccine.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Blood donors at CMH May 12 can be "GOATs." Submitted photo