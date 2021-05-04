Wilmington Library reopening to public

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Public Library will reopen the Main Library building to patrons Wednesday, May 5.

Having completed a renovation that included replacing all of the flooring in the public areas, the library is ready to welcome patrons.

While services ramp back up, the library will be open limited hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m.-noon.

Everyone over the age of 4 is required to wear a mask while inside. Disposable masks, along with hand sanitizer, are available near the entrance.

To help ensure that everyone can follow social distancing rules within the library, the number of patrons allowed in the building at any one time will be limited to 30.

Visit times also will be limited to one hour.

A limited number of public computers and individual study tables will be available for use up to an hour.

Curbside 24/7 holds lockers and delivery will still be available. You can request items online through the library’s online catalog at https://wilmington.cool-cat.org or by calling the library at 937-382-2417.