Local Briefs: Buck Run Road closing; Board of Realtors sets pancake brunch fundraiser

Buck Run Road closing

Buck Run Road will be closed for bridge maintenance beginning Monday, May 10, weather permitting, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

This bridge is located between Hormell Road and Gurneyville Road in Chester Township. The last address accessible from the west (Hormell) is 1649 Buck Run Road and the last address accessible from the east (Gurneyville) is 1714 Buck Run Road.

The project is anticipated to take two weeks, weather permitting.

Pancake brunch on May 15

The Clinton County Board of Realtors will hold its annual Day of Caring Pancake Brunch fundraiser on Saturday, May 15, describing it as a drive-through breakfast.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.

The pancake brunch will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15 at the Presbyterian Church, 840 Timber Glen Drive in Wilmington.

There are suggested donations: $5 for a large meal, and $3 for a small meal. The large brunch consists of three pancakes, two sausages, a fruit cup and a drink. The small brunch consists of two pancakes, two sausages, a fruit cup and a drink.