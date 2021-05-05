‘Tails and Tales’: Sabina and New Vienna libraries set Summer Reading Program

The 2021 Summer Reading Theme for the Sabina Public Library and New Vienna Branch is “Tails and Tales”.

Animals of all kinds roam the lands and soar through the air and many have both a Tail and a Tale. Explore the world of life around you and find out what is special about so many of the animals who live with us on our little blue planet.

Registration opens up on May 18 and runs through July. The program is open to all ages — adults, teens and children.

When children or teens register, they will be given a registration bag for the Summer Reading Program. This bag contains a reading chart, stickers, a bookmark, a notepad, a pencil, some puzzle activity sheets, and an animal print bracelet. A new animal-themed craft for children will be available each week at the library beginning May 31.

Starting in June, children and teens can learn where items are located in the library as they participate in a library scavenger hunt. Young participants who complete the hunt will receive a small prize while supplies last.

The library is excited to introduce a new item to our program this summer: reading incentive necklaces. A beaded chain and the first brag tag will be given out during registration. Continue to read to earn beads and brag tags as you design a unique necklace.

Adults are encouraged to join in activities based on the summer reading theme as well. Submit a photo of your pet this summer for one of our two contest categories: Cutest Pet or Funniest Pet. Contest will run May 24-July 24 with the last week of July being used for judging.

Submit photos to the director at pdunn@sabinalibrary.com or send by private message on our library Facebook page. Photos may be hung inside the library building or appear online. Please include your name, phone number, and your pet’s name with each submission. Adults can also receive a chance to guess how many animals are inside the jar on our circulation desk each time they checkout materials at the Sabina or New Vienna Library in June and July. The adult who comes the closest without going over the count will win a prize package.

Follow our library Facebook page for animal themed trivia, craft ideas, book suggestions, videos and more this summer.

