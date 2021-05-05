Driver cited after another swerves into house

BLANCHESTER — A driver attempting to avoid being in an accident crashed into a house at around 6 p.m. Monday.

Blanchester police responded to the 800 block of S. Broadway St. on a report that a car crashed into a house. Blanchester Emergency Medical Service and the Blanchester-Marion Twp. Fire Department also responded, according to a news release from Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

“BPD Ptl. Roger Epure arrived and found that a silver Ford Focus crashed into a home at 809 S. Broadway, slightly entering a living room closet. No one inside the home was injured,” stated Reinbolt.

“The investigation revealed that the Ford was traveling northbound on Broadway Street when a car traveling southbound made a left-hand turn into its path. The driver of the Ford swerved to avoid a crash and careened into the home.

“One adult and two children who were occupants of the Ford were transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital via ambulance.”

Reinbolt said a 42-year-old Blanchester man was the driver of the car that made the illegal turn, and he was cited for making an improper turn. He will answer the citation in Clinton County Municipal Court.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_blan-2.jpg The scene at the accident early Monday evening in Blanchester. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_blan-1.jpg The scene at the accident early Monday evening in Blanchester. Submitted photo