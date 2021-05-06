Throwback Thursday: Centennial patriots

These are some highlights from the News Journal on May 6, 1975:

National headlines

• ‘House defeats speed cut, rips US ‘blackmail’’

“COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The House unexpectedly defeated today a bill to establish a permanent 55 mile an hour speed limit in Ohio after opponents argued against ‘blackmail’ by the federal government which has mandated that states put into effect the lower speed limit by June 30. … Rep. John A Galbreath of Maumee asserted, ‘The 55 speed limit is not realistic. Our cars are made to go faster than that and our highways are built for greater speed than that.’”

• The annual report of the Super Market Institute showed that “the average customer spent $8.23 on each trip to the supermarket in 1974.” Also, “coupons and other discount operations are gaining ground, but trading stamps are losing.”

Locally

• “Officers of the Dotorean Circle of the First Baptist Church in Wilmington were installed at the Thursday morning meeting at the residence of Mrs. Fred O. Cowman”: President, Mrs. Joseph Zurface; vice president, Mrs. Cowman; secretary-treasurer, Mrs. John Tackett; chairmen, Mrs. William Weller, Mrs. Paul Ferguson, Mrs. Thomas Coleman, Mrs. Marlin Smith and Mrs. Robert Wilson.

• A seventh-inning Tom Davis single — his fourth hit in four at-bats — and relief pitching by Randy Binkley gave Blanchester a 3-2 win over Wilmington, giving the Wildcats a 12-4 record while the Hurricane lost its seventh straight. Noel Van Pelt led WHS with two hits.

• “After six consecutive losses on the pitching mound (despite a 3.07 ERA), East Clinton’s Brian Smith broke into the winner’s column in a spectacular was. the sophomore pitched a no-hitter against yellow Springs in the first game of a doubleheader

• Both Wilmington College and Southern State General and Technical College advertised registration for summer courses: $46 per credit hour at WC and $15 per credit hour at Southern State.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre was Disney’s “The Strongest Man in the World”; upcoming was Dustin Hoffman in “Lenny.”

These patriotic kids celebrate the City of Wilmington's centennial in 1910. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.