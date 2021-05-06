CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 5:21 a.m. on May 1, deputies responded to a domestic violence incident occurring at a gas station on U.S. 68 North in Liberty Township. According to the report, a 29-year-old Hamilton female and her boyfriend, a 42-year-old Blanchester male, got into a verbal argument and the male threw a box at his girlfriend. No injuries were reported and suspected drugs were in use. No further details were listed.

• Deputies arrested a 43-year-old Martinsville male for alleged domestic violence after responding to an incident on West Main Street in Martinsville at 4:53 p.m. on May 2. A 36-year-old female relative was listed as the victim. The report indicated she had apparent minor injuries.

• Deputies arrested a 24-year-old Wilmington male for alleged assault after responding to an incident on North Nelson Avenue in Union Township at 11:45 a.m. on May 1. A 26-year-old Wilmington male was listed as a victim. The report indicates the victim was an acquaintance of the suspect and had apparent minor injuries.

• Deputies arrested a 46-year-old Midland male for allegedly obstructing official business at a Frazier Road residence in Midland at 4:06 p.m. on April 28. According to the report, the suspect attempted to flee on foot while deputies tried placing him under arrest.

• At 10:45 a.m. on April 30, a 42-year-old Blanchester female reported a protection order violation. A 25-year-old Blanchester male was listed as a suspect. The report indicates the suspect and victim were boyfriend-girlfriend.

• At 5:43 p.m. on April 24, two Cincinnati companies reported several items from a construction site at Oak Drive in Wilmington. The report indicates the suspect(s) stole a thousand feet of yellow #6 electric wire, a spool of #6 gray electric wire, and a spool of #6 of gray electric wire. The other company reported a five-gallon Justrite gasoline can as stolen.

