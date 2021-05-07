Clinton County marriage licenses in April

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in April:

• Austin Thomas West, 22, a mechanic, of Martinsville, and Jessica Madison Haynie, 22, a student, of Wilmington.

• Hayden Alexander Powers, 22, a carpenter, and Breanna Marie Tyler, 20, unemployed, both of Sabina.

• Mikal Logan Johnson, 25, a security guard, and Keiarya Brooke Nicole Whitehead, 21, a childcare worker, both of Sabina.

• Isaiah Matthew Jones, 21, who works in customer service, and Hailie Brooke Rhinehimer, 21, a Direct Support Professional (DSP) / caregiver, both of Wilmington.

• Logan Christopher Mongold, 26, unloader / stocker, and Lillian Buddie Schum, 26, a clerk, both of Sabina.

• Jerry C. Mentzel, 69, retired military, and Patricia Lynn Mentzel, 61, retired, both of New Vienna.

• Gage Cole Wallace, 24, who works in construction, and Miriah Lynn Johnson, 25, unemployed, both of Clarksville.

• Curtis John Canby, 27, a machinist, and Melinda Bethany Mays, 30, a phlebotomist, both of Wilmington.

• Benjamin Karl Sweitzer Jr., 57, a corrections officer, of Wilmington, and Lisa Faye Hurt, 57, a sewing operator, of Riverside.

• James Robert Sandlin, 27, a welder, and Katelin Michelle Michaelis, 27, who works with Harris Product Groups, both of Lynchburg.

• Brendan Jay Conley, 27, who works for the U.S. military, and Alaina Marguerite McGowan, 27, a radiation tech and substitute teacher, both of Jacksonville, North Carolina.

• Tyler Dean Rose, 24, a forklift operator, and Jessica Dorothy Scott, 27, a fast-food worker, both of Midland.

• Jacob William Robbins, 30, a contractor, and Miranda Paige Young, 22, a server, both of Blanchester.

