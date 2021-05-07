Local independent, nonpartisan candidates file election petitions

CLINTON COUNTY — Ten independent/non-partisan candidates are running for local positions.

According to the Clinton County Board of Elections website, as of Thursday, 10 people submitted their petitions between April 21 and May 4.

Darcy Reynolds has filed to run as an independent for one of the three Wilmington Council at-large seats. In November she’ll go up against incumbent Nick Eveland (R), incumbent Fourth Ward member Matt Purkey (R), and former Second Ward member Michael Allbright (D) in November.

James Constable, William Garner, John Hill, Tyler McCollister, and Joshua Parks filed to run for the four available Blanchester Village Council seats. McCollister previously served on council. Constable ran for mayor of Blanchester in 2019. That same year, Parks ran for the Blanchester Board of Trustees of Public Affairs. As of now, Reilly Hopkins (R) is the only incumbent member to run for reelection.

For the various township trustee elections, so far three have filed their petitions — all incumbents: Chris Collett for Adams Township, Tony Felheim for Clark Township, and Bob Hazelbaker for Richland Township. Twelve others — including seven incumbents — have pulled out petitions to run.

In the other elections, Sabina Councilmember Peggy Sloan has pulled a petition for re-election, and Wilmington School Board member Carrie Zeigler has pulled a petition for her board seat.

Zeigler was appointed last year to fill in the empty seat left by Steve Murphy after he passed away in August 2020.

May 3 was the deadline for independent candidate petitions. Candidates for nonpartisan races have until 4 p.m. Aug. 4 to file their petition. Write-in candidates must “file declarations of intent” by 4 p.m. on Aug. 23.

