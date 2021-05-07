Rotary learns of program helping Haitians

WILMINGTON — The Rotary Club which meets at noon on Mondays met via Zoom. Members heard Katherine Harrison-Tigar — a fellow Rotarian and Past President — speak about and give an update on her nonprofit charitable organization called Aid to Infrastructure.

Aid to Infrastructure focuses on two villages in Haiti; it has aided the community with precautions against COVID-19 such as handwashing stations and the wearing of masks.

Unfortunately, the government of Haiti has no plans in place to fight the spread of COVID-19; local villages have done this on their own. Harrison-Tigar also stated that AidToInfrastructure provides aid for clean and potable water supplies and the school for each village.

She said a current need is for the lunch program at the school — about $1,000 per month. The current need for teacher pay is $500 per month and for the nurses, pay is $100 per month. Anyone who wishes to donate to AidToInfrastructure may go online at AidToInfrastructure.com .

Wilmington Rotary met virtually and learned from Rotarian Katherine Harrison-Tigar about the aid for residents of Haiti https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_Rotary-slide.jpg Wilmington Rotary met virtually and learned from Rotarian Katherine Harrison-Tigar about the aid for residents of Haiti Submitted photo