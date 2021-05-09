HEAP application deadline is May 31

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. wants to remind Ohioans that applications for the 2020-2021 Home Energy Assistance Program will stop being accepted on May 31. You will need to bring the following documentation to complete the application:

• Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members. If self-employed or seasonal you will need to bring the past 12 months income and complete copy of the most recent IRS taxes filed. If you have no income, please contact the office for further instructions.

• Copies of current heating AND electric bills.

• Social Security cards for all household members. Birth certificates, voter registrations, passports or DD-214 will also be accepted IF Social Security numbers are provided.

• Photo ID of applicant.

• Proof of Disability if applicable

Applications are accepted by walk in at 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington or online at www.clintoncap.org from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you are elderly and/or disabled and cannot come to the office, please contact Becky at Community Action at 937-382-8365 to see if you would be eligible for a home visit.