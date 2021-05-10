SWMD and volunteers help remove 23 tons of tires from community at amnesty event

The Clinton County Solid Waste Management District hosted its annual Tire Amnesty Event on Saturday, April 24.

Local residents and communities were given the opportunity to recycle scrap tires that may have accumulated over time or been found deposited along roadsides and in public parks — and 164 participants combined to collect just under 1,600 scrap tires, weighing over 23 tons.

Those tires were then delivered to an area processing facility where they will be recycled into pavers, running tracks, or used for civil engineering and other such purposes.

A special thanks to Tau Kappa Beta from Wilmington College as its small group of volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure that the public was well served with a smile. The event would not have been as successful without them.

Funding for this program was provided largely in part by a grant received from the Ohio EPA. Other organizations partnering with the Solid Waste Management District to host this year’s Tire Amnesty Event included Clinton County Engineer/Highway Departments and Clinton County Juvenile Probation Department as well as the Tau Kappa Beta Fraternity.

From left are WC Tau Kappa Beta volunteers Ethan Castle, Brandon McCammon, Logan Hayes, Kyle Howard and Mitchell Belland. Submitted photo