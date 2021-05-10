Sentences handed down in municipal court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between May 3, 2021 and May 7, 2021:

• Amanda Harnish, 37, of Wilmington, child endangerment, O.V.I. sentenced to 360 days in jail (162 days suspended), operator’s license was suspended from May 3, 2021 to May 3, 2022, fined $1,075 assessed $270 court costs. Harnish must take part in supervised probation. Operator’s license was destroyed. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective May 18, 2021. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Amy Peppers, 51, of Charleston, Tennessee, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Peppers must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated.

• Donald King, 66, of Dayton, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. King must have no contact with the victims, must commit no further offenses for two years, take part in non-reporting probation, and complete 32 hours of community service. A second theft charge was dismissed.

• Shelby Haines, 37, of Franklin, obstructing official business, driving under suspension, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $600, assessed $270 court costs. Haines must have no contact with the incident location and must take part in non-reporting probation for two years. A criminal mischief charge was dismissed.

• Aaron Seese, 38, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, no operator’s license, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $400, assessed $270 court costs. Seese must take part in supervised probation. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay was suspended.

• Jeremy Rosenwirth, 40, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Clarence Woods, 51, of Clarksville, disorderly conduct, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a theft charge. A second theft charge was dismissed.

• Shannon Woods, 48, of Clarksville, disorderly conduct, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a theft charge. A second theft charge was dismissed.

• Jeremy Pinkerton, 37, of New Vienna, two counts of driving under suspension-financial, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $700, assessed $270 court costs. Additional offenses including failure to control, a second driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, and a third driving under suspension-financial charge were dismissed.

