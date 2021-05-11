Two Wilmington College faculty members promoted to full professors

WILMINGTON — They both joined the Wilmington College faculty in 2008, have grown as teachers and scholars, and have exhibited outstanding service to their students and the College. As such, WC has promoted Dr. Corey Cockerill and Dr. Ursula McTaggart to full professors.

Effective July 1, Cockerill will be a professor of communication arts and agriculture and McTaggart will be a professor of English, according to Dr. Blake Faulkner, interim vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty, who offered congratulatory words to the faculty stalwarts.

“Their many contributions through teaching, service and scholarship have been exemplary,” he said. “Corey and Ursula’s deep commitment to students and the continued advancement of the College were noted repeatedly by both students and peers as the Tenure and Promotions Committee reviewed their respective portfolios, peer observations and student evaluations.

“We are certainly a stronger and better College community thanks to Ursula and Corey’s significant and continued contributions.”

Cockerill holds Bachelor of Science, Master of Science and Ph.D. degrees all from The Ohio State University while McTaggart has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan and a Master of Arts and Ph.D. from Indiana University.

McTaggart https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_McTaggartUrsula-17.jpg McTaggart Cockerill https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_CockerillCorey-21.jpg Cockerill