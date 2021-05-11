Blanchester Senior Citizens resumes

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester Senior Citizens organization has resumed meeting at noon on the first and third Wednesdays of the month.

Located at 707 N. Broadway (off the street and behind the fire department), the meetings are held observing COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. Masks, temperature-taking and social distancing — plus becoming “brown bag lunch folks” — has not cut down on the enjoyment of being together.

Membership requirements are to be 50 years or older. The yearly dues are only $15.

We welcome back our members and encourage new faces; come see what we are up to as we start back with our activities, entertainment and occasionally an educational offerings tossed in.

The next meeting is to be held at noon Wednesday, May 19.