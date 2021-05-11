Rotary learns about CCPA’s new website

Clinton County Port Authority Administrative Assistant Ruth Brindle spoke about the Port Authority’s new website to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets via Zoom at noon on Mondays.

Brindle said the Port Authority launched www.ChooseClintonCountyOH.org in February so prospective businesses could have one site to go to.

The website includes both land and buildings that available. Brindle said keeping this updated is a goal of the Clinton County Port Authority which is in constant communication with the Real Property Brokers.

The website also highlights the Wilmington Air Park.

Another feature is that prospective businesses can search demographics for Clinton County such as workforce availability and commute times for nearby areas and they can also see the quality of life that Clinton County offers.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_Ruth-Brindle-via-Zoom.jpg Submitted photo