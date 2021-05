SABINA – Now is the time to help the summer blood supply by donating at the SRWW Joint Fire District community blood drive Monday, May 17 from 3-7 p.m. at 179 South Jackson St., Sabina.

Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Blood Donors are the GOAT – Greatest of All Time” t-shirts. Donors can collect all three GOAT t-shirt designs by donating three times during the May 3 through Oct. 30 campaign.