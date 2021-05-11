CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 1:40 a.m. on May 5, deputies conducted a traffic stop around the State Route 73 bypass near Prairie Road in Union Township for having no visible plates. A passenger — a 46-year-old Peebles male — was found in possession of narcotics. Deputies seized a bag of marijuana, a bag of pills, and a corn cob pipe.

• At 10:59 p.m. on May 6, deputies responded to a reported domestic incident at on State Route 350 West in Clarksville/Vernon Township. According to the report, the incident led to a pursuit and recovery of a stolen car. Drugs were suspected to be involved.

• At 2:10 p.m. on May 4, a 27-year-old Wilmington female reported a catalytic converter was stolen from her 2002 Pontiac while at a residence on U.S. 68 South in Washington Township. A 25-year-old Wilmington male, a sibling to the victim, is listed as the suspect.

• At 2:17 a.m. on May 6, during an investigation of a live burn at a vacant field on Cuba Road in Washington Township, deputies discovered a glass container of an unknown substance. The report lists two male suspects — ages 37 and 45, both of Cuba.

• Deputies received an identity theft report at 9:37 a.m. on May 4. The victim was a 49-year-old Clarksville woman.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

