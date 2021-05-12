Photography topic of garden club meeting

Vicki Ferguson was the speaker at the May 10 meeting of the Wilmington Garden Club. For many years, Vicki was editor of The Garden Path, the publication of the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, the association within which the Wilmington Garden Club operates.

Vicki received the OAGC Presidential Citation in honor of her years of dedication.

While the subject for the meeting was garden photography, it turned into a delightful slide show presentation of photography, which Vicki describes as “painting with light.” Of great interest was her explanation of how to properly use the photo app on cell phones — often a source of bafflement for anyone over the age of 12.

Twenty-one members answered the roll call. A round of applause was given to Susan Hunt and her committee for the outstanding success of the May 8 plant sale on the grounds of the Clinton County Historical Society.

Blessed with perfect weather, a chance for a virus-traumatized public to get outside, and a wide variety of plants, the sale went beyond anyone’s wildest dreams.

An application to join the club was accepted. The June 10 meeting is tentatively scheduled at the Cape May pavilion. Members will be advised once the arrangements have been finalized.