8 students from Clinton-Massie, Wilmington and Blanchester awarded BAC Scholarships

The Clinton County Business Advisory Council is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 Integrity Scholarship.

The scholarship was initiated in 1998 as a way to make the cost of post secondary education more affordable to deserving students. The recipients are selected based on attributes such as ethics, ambition, and academic promise.

This year, eight students were awarded a scholarship for $550:

• Clinton-Massie Local Schools: Abigail George, Michael Moritz, Kenzie Stinchcomb, Nora Voisey

• Wilmington City Schools: Lyla McAllister, Emilee Pham

• Blanchester Local: Brian Miller, Destiny Waldron

The generosity of the following businesses and individuals in Clinton County made this year’s scholarship possible: Air Transport Services Group, Inc., Greater Tomorrow Health, American Equipment Service Inc., Long Pharmacy, BDK Feed & Supply, McCarty Gardens LLC, Bush Auto Place, Melvin Stone Company, Champion Bridge Company Inc., Moore’s Garden Center, David Chestnut D.D.S., Nationwide Insurance-Paul Hall, Croghan Autocare LTD, Naylor’s Furniture, Curless Printing Company, Peelle Law Offices, D & E Equipment, Smith-Feike-Minton Inc., Edgington Funeral Homes, Phil & Vicki Snow, Ellis Fence and Home Exteriors, South Central Ohio OB GYN Inc., First National Bank of Blanchester, Thomas Wood Paving, Inc., First State Bank, and Wagenseller, Foley, Hollingsworth & Co.

This is the 24th year for the BAC Scholarship and including the eight recipients listed, 166 graduates have been awarded scholarships totaling over $85,000.

The Clinton County Foundation administers the scholarship fund. A campaign for the 2022 scholarship drive will begin in October.

George https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_George-Abigail.jpg George McAllister https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_McAllister-Lyla.jpg McAllister Miller https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_miller-brian.jpg Miller Moritz https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_Moritz-Michael.jpg Moritz Pham https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_Pham-Emilee.jpg Pham Stinchcomb https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_Stinchcomb-Kenzie.jpg Stinchcomb Voisey https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_Voisey-Nora.jpg Voisey Waldron https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_waldron-destiny.jpg Waldron