CCHD sets walk-in Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer vaccinations for next week

Clinton County Health District, OHIO

Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccinations

Priority Given to Those Who Advance Schedule

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District (CCHD) will be hosting Walk-In Clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations — Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer brands — next week:

At the CCHD office at 111 S. Nelson Ave. (Entrance C):

• Monday, May 17 — noon-4 p.m.

• Tuesday, May 18 — noon-4 p.m.

• Thursday, May 20 — noon-6 p.m.

And, on the campus of Southern State Community College at 1850 Davids Drive:

• Wednesday, May 19 — noon-4 p.m.

Priority will be given to those individual who register in advance at: https://bookclintoncovidvax.timetap.com/#/ .

We will continue to accommodate those Clinton Countians who are not comfortable with online scheduling technology; please call our office at 937-382-3829 and follow the message prompts to extension 114. Leave a message and a representative from our office will call you back to schedule.

For ages 12+

CCHD will expand our offering of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to those children ages 12+ upon approval by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

The CCHD is currently working with several school officials to host school-based student vaccinations for students ages 12+. Parents interested in having their child vaccinated in a school-based setting should contact your school officials for additional information.

Wilmington City Schools will host their school-based vaccinations on Thursday, May 13.

Second dose Pfizer reminder

The CCHD will be providing second doses of Pfizer vaccinations at the Laurel Oaks Campus for students; note that this clinic is not open to the general public.

More info

Visit the CCHD website at https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict and follow them on social media.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_CC-Health-District-2.jpg