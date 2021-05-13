Throwback Thursday: ‘Brothers of the Brush’

These are some highlights from the News Journal 100 years ago, on May 13, 1921:

National headlines

• ‘Troops Prepare for Service in Mine Zone’

” PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Four persons have been killed and one man wounded in fighting along the Kentucky and West Virginia border during the last 24 hours, according to reports received here today.” In Chillicothe, Ohio, “Orders have been received from the corps commander at Indianapolis to have troops in readiness to move into West Virginia where trouble again has broken out between miners and mine guards. A detachment of the 19th infantry will make the trip if ordered.” In Williamson, W.Va., “Mountain warfare which raged all of yesterday and intermittently through the night, over a seven-mile front in the coal strike region, was resumed with vigor this morning.”

• In “Sport News”: “Brooklyn defeated the Cincinnati Reds again yesterday by a score of 8 to 1. Babe Ruth slammed out his 10th home run yesterday when New York defeated Detroit 11 to 10. Chief Yellowhorse, who joined the pitching staff of the Pittsburgh Nationals this year, has made good. He is an Indian.”

Locally

• “A new shoe repair shop, with the latest devices for building and rebuilding shoes, is to open shortly in the Shrieves building at the corner of Mulberry and Sugartree streets. O.M. Lykens is here with his family and is occupying a portion of the building for a residence. He is a factory trained shoe man, having done a great deal of work in Portsmouth and elsewhere, he explains. He comes here from Madisonville and has been busy for several days installing a modern Goodyear shoe building machine — the last word in machinery.”

• “Miss Marion Cadwallader, teacher of music in the public schools of this city (Wilmington) for several years, is not an applicant for reemployment. She has explained to the board that she will not teach this coming year” for “the position which she has held and filled admirably.”

• Katz & Bonecutter in Wilmington had an Overalls Sale: Boys’ for $1.25 and 1,000 “Highback, Suspenders Attached, Button on Suspenders or Plain without Suspenders, in Plain Blue, Extra Heavy.” Swisshelm’s Bakery advertised a large bread for 11 cents and rye bread for 8 cents.

