History Center is all abuzz

WILMINGTON — With the help of local beekeeper Wayne Wilkin, the Clinton County History Center safely removed a large swarming hive of honey bees from a maple tree on their property near Lincoln Street.

Director Shelby Boatman was onsite and said it was exciting to experience beekeeping duties firsthand, but she was sad the honey bees could not enter the history museum for a quick tour before departing!

Wilkin is the owner of “Wayne Wilkin’s Backyard Bees Hometown Honey” located on School Road in Wilmington.

The large hive will be transported to Wayne’s home where the bees will continue to produce honey. Their safe removal will ensure guests can easily visit the History Center without interruption moving forward.

Beekeeper Wayne Wilkin is "assisted" by CCHD Director Shelby Boatman.