Great Oaks CareerX students walk ‘path of success’ at Caesar Creek State Park

CareerX students from Diamond Oaks, Live Oaks, and Laurel Oaks gathered at Caesar Creek State Park on Friday to celebrate their successes and challenges for the year.

They began with a discussion of their future plans and then took a hike on the park trail before having lunch and holding further discussions.

The hike started with a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony with Dessie Rogers representing the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

These students, who have met a variety of challenges throughout their education, walked a 2-mile “path of success” on the hiking trail after the opening ceremony.

CareerX is a unique career exploration program for high school students with special needs. Through classroom work and hands-on training, students learn employability skills in five career areas. Students who complete the program can move on to employment, continue in a career-technical program at Great Oaks, or begin working with a local or state agency.

“Today, like every day, these students are moving forward, said Laurel Oaks instructor Kelly Keeton. “When they are finished in CareerX, they can go to an employer and say ‘Here is my different ability. Let me show you what I can do for you.’”

“Every student has made a giant step to learn employment and independent skills for their future,” said Keeton about the event. “The discussions of planning their future and taking on new challenges in CareerX are building self-esteem and self-determination. We celebrate every step they take!”

Career X at Caesar Creek State Park