2 face multiple charges including drug trafficking after SWAT makes arrests

WILMINGTON — Two local men face potential drug trafficking charges after an arrest Wednesday morning.

Around 8:15 a.m., the Clinton County-Wilmington Joint SWAT Team executed a search warrant at the 800 block of Kathryn Drive for alleged drug trafficking of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Ryan Lyons, 40, and Anthony Simich, 36, who both reside at the address, were arrested and are currently booked in the Clinton County Jail.

Wilmington Police Detective Scott Baker told the News Journal this was the result of a two-month joint investigation by the Wilmington PoliceDepartment and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority. Lyons was on parole for allegedly fleeing from officers and assaulting a police officer.

Baker said high-capacity magazines and ammunition were found during the arrest.

“Lyons faces several parole violations,” said Baker. “Both are facing aggravated drug trafficking felonies.”

Suspected narcotics were sent to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab in Dayton for testing. Once the results are in, authorities would discuss other potential charges with the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Both Lyons and Simich have a lengthy criminal history, according to court documents.

Lyons has served jail time on charges including domestic violence, sexual imposition, aggravated assault, theft, and aggravated drug trafficking and possession.

Simich has served jail time for assault, domestic violence protection order violation, grand theft with a weapon, heroin trafficking, selling/distributing drugs, and aggravated drug trafficking.

Simich is currently facing drug instrument charges and falsification in Clinton County Municipal Court.

